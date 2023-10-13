John Oliver on Last Week Tonight, "Homeschooling"

John Oliver recently did an incredible segment on the absurdity of the Franklin Alderman running for mayor, Gabrielle Hanson. You can watch that 10-minute segment on Crooks & Liars.

“In a world that made sense, this woman would obviously have withdrawn from this mayoral race in shame. But she still has supporters,” Oliver explained. “And there’s a real chance she could still win this election,” he bemoaned, even though “her numerous scandals are clearly almost cartoonish in their extremity...”

For a slightly less comical take, you can watch this MSNBC segment on YouTube.

Either way, you'll get the picture: we’ve got a Far Right MAGA candidate who consistently makes headlines for her bizarre, often ridiculously uncouth behavior.