My brother-in-law leaves his keys in the ignition at night. “Who in the world would want to steal my car?” I tell him, “Someone who doesn’t have one? Someone who would chop it up and sell the parts for cash?”

He laughs.

This is my family in a nutshell. It tells you a lot about America. It doesn’t matter what our politics are. A lot of us just can’t imagine anything bad ever happening. Half my family can’t be bothered to think about current events at all. They don’t even recycle. Some of them still don’t even understand why we wear masks. They don’t understand why we bring air purifiers and tests with us on trips.

They think we have anxiety.

Many of my friends and coworkers have been acting the same way over the last few years. They talk a lot about this or that value they hold. Time and again, when it really matters, they throw their hands up and walk away. It’s easy to talk about doing the right thing. It’s hard to actually do it.

And many of them won’t.

Not with anything.

