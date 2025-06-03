Greta Thunberg has the right kind of anger.

The tech bros don’t.

In the early days of Microsoft, Bill Gates frequently belittled his team, sending emails in the middle of the night telling them things like, "This is the stupidest piece of code ever written." Gates swore all the time during meetings. He was especially fond of the f-bomb. On weekends, he skulked around parking lots to see who was putting in overtime. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos nurtured a "notoriously confrontational culture" at Amazon, where it was normal to call coworkers lazy, incompetent, and just plain stupid. All of these guys went out of their way to forge corporate environments that thrived on conflict and animosity.

A MAGA senator recently told her own constituents they’re going to die anyway, so it doesn’t matter if the government cuts their healthcare and social support networks. Then she told us all to embrace Jesus. Meanwhile, genocidal drones bomb genuine activists for trying to end a starvation campaign while soldiers fire on journalists, and they’re held up as the good guys. Our politicians ridicule and even assault their own constituents who dare to ask them tough questions. And if they don’t do the assaulting themselves, they have security forces tase and remove protestors who challenge their ignorance and cruelty.

Even on the smallest, most mundane level, like trying to get a new printer to work (yes, that’s me), we’re reminded of the fact that we live in a system designed to extract wealth from us while delivering cheap goods and services that barely function, or don’t function at all. We’re told to meditate this away with gratitude and mindfulness, and when we can’t, we’re told it’s our fault.

We’re not allowed to act like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, or MTG when we get angry. Watch what happens when you do.

There’s a lot going on in the world now that should make us deeply angry, and yet many of us are brainwashed into believing that anger isn’t good for us, that we should cleanse ourselves of anger with a smile.

I’m here to tell you otherwise.

I got receipts.