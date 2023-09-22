Right now, I'm watching teachers rant about their students on TikTok. Seventh graders can't write a sentence. They can't read. They can't do basic math. They can't understand a simple video.

"I've never seen anything like this."

Just when I think they're going to name Covid and demand clean air, they do something else. They blame the parents.

They blame phones.

Meanwhile, study after study reveals the devastating consequences Covid has on brain function. These studies describe Covid brain damage in exactly the same terms these teachers are complaining about. The research tells us over and over again that children face the same risks as their parents. Expert after expert pleads with public schools to upgrade their ventilation and install air purifiers. Month after month, these pleas go largely unheard.

We make slow progress, but not nearly fast enough to save the millions of children whose minds are unraveling from constant reinfection. Schools are caving to "concerned parents"…