On this Independence Day, I’m thinking about Wile E. Coyote.

He wants to eat Road Runner so bad.

It never happens.

(Or does it…?)

Failure after failure only drives his determination. You remember everything Wile E. Coyote goes through. He blows himself up a hundred times. He crushes himself with boulders. He falls off cliffs. He smashes into mountainsides. He gets run over by trains. He never catches Road Runner, but he always thinks the next time will be different. What makes Wile E. Coyote different from MAGA?

Wile E. Coyote never feels sorry for himself.

MAGA is feeling extremely sorry for themselves right now. It’s all over the internet. They didn’t know Obamacare was the Affordable Care Act. They didn’t know the program that paid their kid’s medical bills was Medicaid. They didn’t know a quarter of our electricity comes from solar. They didn’t know it was actually AI sucking up all the power, and not their snowflake nemeses.

Is now the time to reach out to them?

Well, you go ahea…