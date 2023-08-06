Margaret Klein Salamon has some advice for you:

Use your imagination to explore what it will feel like while civilization is collapsing: No water coming from the tap; not knowing whether to stay or go; mass starvations and migrations growing.

She has some more advice:

Stop hiding from the news. Stop distracting yourself from the death of the planet with cheap thrills and toxic wealth fantasies. Stop shaming teens when they cry on TikTok.

Most importantly, stop blaming the deteriorating state of our collective mental health on things like doomscrolling and fearmongering. According to Salamon, that’s not our problem. We feel dead inside because we’re ignoring the truths right in front of us. We’re shirking our responsibilities to the planet and each other.

As she puts it:

Why would we expect to feel good, and good about ourselves, while we are a part of killing all life on Earth, including ourselves and everyone we love?

She’s right.

It’s time to do some real self-help

Believe it or no…