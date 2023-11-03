Let's start with a couple of chilling facts. The war in Gaza has nothing to do with democracy or human rights. It also has nothing to do with Israel's right to defend itself. Until yesterday, that's what I thought.

I was wrong. We're all getting played.

It's about oil and gas.

We should know by now that when both political parties in the U.S. show bipartisan support, something truly sinister is going on. We should also know that when a superpower starts using human rights as a justification for their actions, there's always an ulterior motive. So: Four years ago, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a report on "the unrealized potential of Palestinian oil and gas reserves."

You can read it here.

The report estimates these reserves could generate "hundreds of billions of dollars" for whoever develops them. It also criticizes Israel for preventing Palestinians from developing those resources as a way to alleviate their massive poverty. It just…