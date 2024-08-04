There's a technology that could change public health forever, but most of us don't know much about it yet. With more pandemics on the way, there should’ve already been a massive investment in developing this technology to scale. At present, it remains out of reach for many.

It’s called Far-UVC.

We already use UV light in a handful of settings. We use it in medical and food production facilities, and some buildings already have what's called upper-room UV. There's a new form of UV light that could be safe in most public places. It just needs more testing, greater public awareness, and wider adoption.

It's called Far-UV, or Far-UVC.

An early pioneer, David Brenner gave a TED Talk on Far-UVC several years ago, even before the Covid pandemic, to combat the rise of drug-resistant superbugs. He envisioned a future with Far-UVC deployed in hospitals, airports, offices, and schools. He argued it was safe and cost-effective in the long run, and could be a valuable alte…