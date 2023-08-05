On that Ashish Jha column...

There’s a new column out by Ashish Jha in The Boston Globe that assures everyone we can finally ignore Covid with “a few basic steps.” I don’t know about you, but I think it’s weird that these public health goons have been writing the same column for almost three years now. Every time, they’re wrong.

The column makes one thing clear: Jha and his rich buddies live in a different world from the rest of us. It’s not a world of public health.

It’s a world of health privilege.

Jha lives in a world where every office, school, and restaurant has clean air. He lives in a world where he can get Paxlovid whenever he wants, as well as the other treatments he references but never names. That’s the reality he describes in his latest column, but that’s not the one most of us live in.

Jha lives in a world where the elite can hire companies to plan “Covid safe” events for them. Of course, he doesn’t talk about that.

Jha doesn’t live in our world.

He ignores it.

I…