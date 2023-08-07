The world is fighting over resources now, from oil to natural gas. Just recently, Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in retaliation for supplying weapons to Ukraine. Experts say we’re seeing the beginning of a new chapter in what’s going to be a long, nasty conflict.

Russia will be showing the rest of the world how to wage a climate war, weaponizing their raw resources like western countries have done with their currency. That means even if you’re not on the front lines, you’re likely to get caught up in the mess.

When you look at climate disasters like the arctic blast that hit Texas in 2021, on top of energy as a frontier of warfare, then it makes sense to develop some energy independence.

By the way, we also can’t afford to continue consuming electricity at the pace we have been. We can’t just slide into renewable energy. We have to pay more attention to the energy we use.

Here’s why:

The world keeps consuming more power.

The global demand f…