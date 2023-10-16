Sky News asked U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen if America can afford another war. She said, "Absolutely."

She's wrong.

Americans can't afford another war. The world can't afford another war. The future of this planet can't afford another war.

Let's start with Americans:

The majority of economists don't seem to have the slightest clue what ordinary people are going through. They say inflation is "down," but that means prices are still going up, just not as fast as they were. While the wealthiest 20 percent of Americans are doing fine, everyone else has depleted their savings. They now have less cash on hand than ever.

Look at any financial magazine or newspaper, and they'll tell you the truth. The average family is hurting, badly.

Economists and affluent liberals have the audacity to explain the economy to them. They cite statistics like unemployment and GDP.

Look at this chart: