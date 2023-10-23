Not too long ago, I woke up and went about my morning like any other day. After going into the kitchen to put on a pot of coffee, my nose twitched a bit. There was something in the air. At first it was just a slight odor. Then I opened the basement door and the stench made me recoil.

I turned on the light to find that my basement had raw sewage rolling across the floor. Some tree roots had broken through the sewage pipe and we had very heavy rains in the previous days, which resulted in a backup of my basement.

As Luck Would Have It

Luckily, this happened during normal times so we were able to get everything cleaned up and the pipe fixed. But in my stupidity I had stored many emergency supplies in cardboard boxes and left them on the floor. All of it was ruined and it had to be thrown out. Don’t be stupid like me and store your supplies in sealed totes above the floor.

I would also say that I was lucky because this was contained to the basement, which wa…