They cleaned up San Francisco.

For a week.

The city brought in thousands of police officers to "clear" homeless camps around the Moscone Center where world leaders gathered to talk about the future of the planet. You don't have to think long about why they did it. The president of China was coming. It would make the U.S. look awfully bad to make Xi Jinping wade through a sea of jobless drug addicts.

If you've ever paid attention to the country's homeless problem, you know what goes on when the police "clear" these camps. They toss people in jail. They throw all of their belongings in the trash. Those belongings include everything from identification documents they spent months obtaining to laptops, along with bicycles and work clothes. Yes, the homeless often have jobs. They don't make enough to afford the astronomical rent. When they get out of jail, they find out they were fired. They've lost everything.

They have to start over.

Imagine being homeless, and having all of your stu…