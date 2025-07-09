Everyone's talking about the Epstein files.

After several promises to release a secret list, Trump's justice department has turned on a dime and started claiming there's no list, and they're done talking about it. The internet has exploded with hot takes. One article even says it's a "good thing" they're not releasing the files. I was wondering if it were even possible to provide a fresh perspective on this. Then it occurred to me, the one thing nobody has said is the thing we all need to hear. We already know enough.

Although a lot of people are talking about Epstein, a lot of us aren't talking about Epstein, not anymore, because we already knew the Trump administration was never going to release the full files or the list.

Michael Wolff has spent decades covering Trump and his friends. If anybody would know what’s in the Epstein files, it’s him.

Here’s what he says: