Taxpayers originally spent $18 billion on six different Covid vaccines. Those vaccines are now utterly abused by Big Pharma CEOs and controlled to maximize profits rather than protect us from disease. You know that saying, you get what you pay for? Well, with Covid vaccines, that's not exactly true. For $18 billion, we should expect something a little better than a mediocre shot rolled out once a year to combat a virus currently generating a million cases a day, in late summer, and responsible for somewhere around 20 million chronic health conditions.

So, you actually don't get what you pay for.

Not even close.

If you want to see the end result of privatizing an essential public health tool, just read this piece on "the race" between Pfizer and Moderna to develop a combo Covid-flu shot. That's where we are. Instead of cooperating to save lives, our top two vaccine providers are also fighting over who owns the rights to it. Meanwhile, you can only wonder what they're doing behind …