There’s an opinion piece in The New York Times heralding a new “positive milestone” for Covid. It declares that excess deaths have magically dropped back down to where they were before the pandemic—thanks to vaccines, Paxlovid, and “natural immunity.” They’re calling it “a sign that the pandemic really is over.” You can almost hear their desperation. There’s just one problem.

The math literally doesn’t add up.

At first, we suspected.

Now we know.

It’s an artificial drop. The CDC achieved this drop by manipulating their weekly mortality predictions. We need to be crystal clear here. Nothing has changed in reality. Covid hasn’t become an “ordinary illness.” It’s still killing and disabling as much as ever, just at a steadier pace.

The CDC announced their change in methodology very quietly back in March, and someone finally read the small print.

Take a look: