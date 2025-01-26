As you’ve probably heard, the Trump administration has frozen communications for every public health agency as another pandemic looms over us. The news even reached the desk of Rachel Maddow, who bashed the administration hard. Publications everywhere say that key agencies have “ground to a halt,” and that many labs aren’t even able to run their studies now.

There’s more going on here.

Much more.

Yes, bird flu has entered the chat. Robert Reich illustrates the standard response to everything going on lately. He recently called the current administration “a threat to our health.” In fact, he recently published a list of 10 things we should all be doing to resist fascism and protect the vulnerable. That list leaves out something very, very important. It’s something many of us have been urging for the last four years, something we’ve increasingly been punished for.

So I’m going to talk about it:

You should be stocking up on quality masks. You should be wearing them. And you shoul…