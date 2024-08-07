The Apollo Program made history by landing 12 astronauts on the moon between 1969 and 1972. It was such an astonishing achievement that some people still don't believe it actually happened. Regarded as the largest commitment of resources by any nation during peacetime, the program cost $182 billion in today's dollars. When politicians use phrases like "moonshot," they're trying to evoke Apollo vibes. If you're trying to evoke Apollo vibes, then you need Apollo amounts of money.

Bernie Sanders knows the right things to say.

It's good that we have his attention on Long Covid, evidenced by his recent introduction of the Long Covid Research Moonshot Act, following months of statements and hearings. But here's the thing:

It's not enough.

The Sanders team and the bill's advocates might be trying, but in response to that I think we can say something we've often heard when we're struggling through life:

Try harder.

Those of us with Long Covid are deeply wounded and d…