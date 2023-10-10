I was a quarantine parent.

Americans and westerners in general love to talk about protecting children. They talk about how important it is to safeguard them against dangerous political ideologies or weirdos who make them uncomfortable.

Thinking about 2021, I remember an America that was far more interested in getting me back into the office and the classroom than protecting my 3-year-old daughter. I remember an America that told me not to worry about vaccinating her against a virus that was killing and disabling millions of people. I remember the eye rolls. I remember the condescending remarks about my mental health.

I remember the daily flood of reassurances:

"Children don't get sick from Covid."

"They're immune."

"Stop panicking."

I remember an America that told me if my 3-year-old daughter got sick and wound up hospitalized or permanently disabled, it was somehow her fault. I remember an America that looked at photos of dead children and asked their paren…