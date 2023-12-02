A dangerous strain of pneumonia has started spreading around the world, and it's gearing up to become a major public health emergency.

In several countries, it's sending children to the hospital in alarming numbers. As more major cities report outbreaks, we hear the same message: "Don't panic. It's mild." The reporting we've seen so far misses or intentionally ignores vital points about this form of pneumonia.

Children eight and under face the greatest risk.

It's resistant to antibiotics.

Symptoms take 1-4 weeks to appear, and they look like any other infection at first (sore throat, fatigue, fever, headache, cough). That means it could be spreading in cities now and we wouldn't know it for a month. Toss in large amounts of holiday travel, and you've got a crisis.

Politicians and media continue to normalize the spread of more and more serious illnesses since deciding to open schools in 2021, before most children could get vaccinated against Covid and often without upgrading air qua…