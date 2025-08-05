Decades ago, an Oxford psychologist got curious about primate group sizes. His research led him to predict that humans could maintain about 150 close personal relationships. They could care about 150 people.

That was it.

That number became known as “Dunbar’s Number” or “social brain hypothesis,” and it held up pretty well. We can have lots of acquaintances. At the end of the day, we can only care deeply about 150 people.

You could say that humanity is having one giant freakout right now, because the internet and social media have presented us with far more people and problems to care about than our brains can handle.

We invented a term for it.

Starts with a d…

Our technology has given us tools to witness vast amounts of pain and suffering, but they’ve given us f—k all to do anything about it. You can donate online, and that’s where our agency stops. Our politicians don’t listen to us anymore, if they ever did, and they’re actively seeking more ways to i…