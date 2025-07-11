Unsplash

I've got a few new posts up this week. Let's do a rundown.

The U.S. endured four record storms this week. The odds for each one hovered around .1 percent. And yet, the current administration is gutting everything from disaster relief funds to weather forecasting, while local politicians send more thoughts and prayers. If that weren't enough, the richest man in the world wasted billions of dollars building a Nazi robot that he insists "isn't racist." Nothing has felt normal for five years now, so let's just be weird.