Way back, my southern lit professor assigned us an old white supremacist novel from the public domain. He did it for one simple reason—if you want to defeat your enemy, you have to understand how they think.

He was right.

I wish I could remember the title and the author. Unfortunately, all I can remember is one scene. It’ll stay with me for the rest of my life.

Here it is:

A gang of freed slaves kidnaps a farmer’s daughter. As they’re carrying her off, the farmer aims his rifle and fires one shot.

Not at the kidnappers.

At his daughter.

The bullet goes right through her back. The gang drops her on the ground and runs off, leaving her there to die.

Her dad comes up and holds her as she bleeds out. He cries. Some of his neighbors show up with guns, and they say a prayer. They’re heartbroken at the loss, but they thank the lord she didn’t have to suffer the indignity of being defiled by a bunch of, well, you know what word they use.

Compare this scene to a chapter in Gone with The Wind, where Rhe…