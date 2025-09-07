Real Art: Photo by Moujib Aghrout on Unsplash

Last weekend, the staff at a major comics convention kicked out an AI "artist" and closed down his booth. He refused to leave, so Dragon Con called the police and everything. Apparently, he only got in by creating a fake persona, using his girlfriend's profile to trick the staff into approving his booth. He and his accomplices also apparently used AI to make fake videos of their production process.

This feels on brand.

I've only been to Dragon Con a few times, but the convention is known for its community of artists and cosplayers and the positive atmosphere. It's the kind of place where a Marvel star can just walk down the sidewalk and wave to fans without getting mobbed, because everyone knows how to behave. I've got friends who go every year, and they invest immense amounts of time in the art and costumes they take with them, either to sell or share with their convention buds. Anyone who thought they could rip off these attendees clearly h…