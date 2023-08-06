The most romantic thing my friend’s husband ever did was take a vacation by himself. He left her the house for an entire week, so she could finish her dissertation —with zero interruptions.

When my friend told us, she almost squealed. She’d been working on the stupid thing for months.

My friend used her week wisely. She taught her classes, then went straight home to write. She took little breaks to grab coffee and go for walks. Her husband didn’t hound her with texts or phone calls. He let her work, and only checked in once or twice to let her know he hadn’t gotten mugged or died in a car accident. Later that semester, she defended on time. Adding that PhD behind her name filled her up with gratitude.

What she so desperately needed was the thing her husband gave her: time alone, to focus. “He gets me,” she would say.

Now that’s love.

The 6th love language is the hardest

By now, you’ve probably at least heard of Gary Chapman’s 5 love languages. They describe the ways we care …