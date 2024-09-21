It doesn’t seem to matter how bad things get.

Some website will always suggest yoga.

They’ll tell you to chant aphorisms into a mirror or do superhero poses to combat deep anxiety and depression about any number of global catastrophes or crimes against humanity. They’ll tell you the answer is to turn off your phone and ignore all the problems you see instead of trying to do anything about them. That attitude has led us directly here, and we see how ugly it becomes and what deep moral and intellectual failings it conditions.

They’ll respond to record heat waves or a new disease by telling you to build up your tolerance to heat or eat healthier foods. A couple of years ago, one website even said if we were struggling financially, to develop a healthier relationship with money, as if that’s not another meaningless platitude.

But when all the other advice fails, the wellness mafia always defaults back to their failsafe. Just do a little yoga.

Here’s a recent example: