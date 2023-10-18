Someone recently told me, "I honestly believe young people are going to cause the collapse of civilization by 2050."

Here's something you probably didn't know:

For years, a Saudi Arabian dairy company called Fondomonte leased thousands of acres of farmland in the middle of Arizona. They've been pumping 3,000 gallons of groundwater per minute to irrigate their crops. They're using it to grow alfalfa for milking cows. In case you also didn't know, alfalfa consumes nearly three times as much water as other crops. Agriculture accounts for 80 percent of all the water used from the Colorado River, and half of that goes toward the growth of alfalfa, with large amounts exported to other countries.

The rest of it goes to feed our livestock.

The Colorado River itself could dry up in a few years. A megadrought combined with heat waves has already cost the river 10 trillion gallons of water over the last two decades. The Mississippi River has also declined to the point that saltwater is now int…