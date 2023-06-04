People fall in love with their conspiracy theories.

Actually, it’s less like love, more like infatuation.

They become obsessed with them. They tiptoe around the proverbial rabbit hole until they cross the event horizon, at which point, they raise their arms above their heads, press their open palms flat against one another in the diver’s stance, and take the deepest plunge they possibly can.

Conspiracy theories are ruining our relationships. Nay-sayers will tell you that what Twitter isn’t reality and that the internet isn’t reflective of real life. This is true—up to a point. After a certain threshold is crossed, the deranged ramblings online begin to spill over into real life.

We’re living in an age of moral panics. One after another, moral panics sweep our country, infecting the minds of people across America—and beyond. For the uninitiated, mo…