You probably know Bob Wachter, a San Fransisco doctor who’s made a reputation by sort of understanding Covid, but not really.

There’s nothing remarkable about Bob.

He gives mediocre advice.

Consider this piece, where he talks about wearing a mask forever even though he routinely takes it off to eat indoors, and even at farmer’s markets if there’s not “enough people… to raise any concerns.” Bob also recently told us he takes his mask off during meetings in “non-crowded rooms.”

Bob acknowledges that protection from vaccines and boosters wears off after 2-3 months, but it doesn’t bother him much.

Well, guess what happened?

Bob got Covid.

Bob got incredibly sick, including night sweats. He passed out from Covid syncope in the shower. He woke up on the floor, bleeding.

Don’t worry, Bob’s future son-in-law (a medical intern) drove him to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed bleeding on his brain plus a cervical (neck) fracture. He spent the night undergoing tests and taking anti-seizure medic…