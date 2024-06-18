Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Let's jump in:

Diseases come back 10x worse

A recent piece in Bloomberg shows beyond doubt that we're living through a massive resurgence of diseases since the Covid pandemic began. These diseases include: tuberculosis, measles, whopping cough (pertussis), polio, mycoplasma pneumonia, dengue, cholera, strep, flu, and RSV. These diseases are coming back anywhere from 10 to 30 times worse than their pre-pandemic averages. Bloomberg partnered with Airfinity to analyze infection data, and it debunks the immunity debt myth, citing experts that "if immunity debt were the only factor, the countries that lifted pandemic restrictions two or three years ago should be caught up by now, and they're not. The waves of illnesses keep coming." Of course, the article completely fails to discuss the mounds of evidence that even mild Covid disrupts, dysregulates, and damages your immune system.

Benjamin Mateus has given a thorough breakdown of the numbers and their implications over…