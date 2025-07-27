Unsplash

There’s a lot going on that should concern us. Most of my posts go in depth on a particular topic, but this time we’re doing a round up on some pressing items, including some notes on the personal front.

First, reports are circulating that Google has started blocking and removing content from Drive that doesn’t meet their “community standards.” They’ve always done this to some extent, but now they’re ramping up. They’re widening the net, and it’s triggering alarm bells for writers, artists, and activists.

See this:

Earlier this year, I wrote at least one or two posts talking about the need for us all to get a little more savvy about our personal online security. Some of us ditched Google months ago, either when Trump won the election or when Google renamed the gulf. For many of us, that wasn’t just a pointless concession. It was a signal of surrender, and a warning to start getting off the Google ecosystem. The best time to get off Google was months or years ago. The second best …