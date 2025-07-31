Unsplash

It was a raw moment.

Recently, I was getting ready to order at a drive-thru when someone pulled up behind me and sat on their horn—twice. Any other day, I would’ve flipped them off or just ignored them. Not this time! I’ve been so fed up with this behavior, in every corner of my life lately, that I parked my car, got out, and confronted them. I said, “Why do you feel the need to be such an obnoxious asshole???”

After threatening to shoot me, the person in question said it was their right to blast their horn at anyone who got in their way.

They were late for work.

Eventually, they calmed down and explained the real reason. They’d just gotten into a fight with someone else, and they were still lit up.

They were sending their anger downstream.

They trotted out something of an apology, I apologized for getting up in their face, we commiserated over the proliferation of assholes in society, and we parted ways. Fortunately, there was nobody else behind us.

Suffice to say, I didn’t stay the…