I read dozens of resources to publish my articles. I read liberal media, conservative media, and scientific papers. I want to read everything and understand everything. I let my questions take me wherever they need to go. I want to cut through the news, and reveal what it means, how everything connects.

I have read hundreds of books in my life that dealt with topics ranging from the delicate wonder of life in the Arctic (Barry Lopez, Arctic Dreams), to zealot missionaries who did vast damage to native people in the tropics of Congo (Barbara Kingsolver, The Poisonwood Bible). I’ve read the words of those who bore witness to terrible wars (Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse-Five). I’ve read of the victims of CIA assisted overthrows of governments and the deaths, imprisonments, and torture of tens of thousands of civilians in South America (Naomi Klein, The Shock Doctrine). I am deeply aware that our country has been built on genocide, slavery, and war, and c…