We recently traveled for Thanksgiving.

We got Covid.

I've told this story before, but we have new information now. So you'll want to keep reading. I'm writing about this because I want people to know how easy it is to catch and spread Covid. I also want people to know what crazy, selfish things people say when you try to protect yourself.

It's important.

You see, my spouse wanted to see his parents. They were the only ones coming. Everyone else was going to stay home. He assured me they still take Covid seriously, although not as seriously as we do.

He wanted to do this one indoors, unmasked.

I told him I didn't want to.

We did it anyway.

We've had these conversations many, many times now. In the end, I've relented and put all of my energy into planning the safest Covid gatherings possible, usually outside or surrounded by air purifiers, with no help or support from anyone else. This is what we call emotional labor.

So...

We met up at our new house, still mostly vacant.…