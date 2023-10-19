There's several new stories up on the site that speak to the anger and dread everyone feels right now. The world keeps sacrificing its values and dignity to achieve an elusive normal, while the problems we refuse to address continue to erupt in death, sickness, and chaos all over the world.

First, Nate Bear exposes a plan by the British government to pass off old, outdated Covid vaccines on its most vulnerable populations.

The propaganda just doesn't let up. I've got a piece digging further into efforts by western governments to obscure or outright hide vital information about the threat that Covid still poses to us all. In their most insidious move, the CDC has changed how they calculate excess deaths. They even made it retroactive, in order to cover their tracks, but they still can't erase the truth:

Cuca Esteves talks about losing the right to protest around the world, as neoliberal governments crack down on di…