My family decided to homeschool our daughter this year.

It wasn’t a happy conversation.

We couldn’t find a single school within driving distance that had a clean indoor air policy. We went on tours. We listened as principals assured us that teachers wouldn’t harass our child for wearing a mask, even as they said other kids might ask her questions about why she was doing it.

Last spring, my university changed their mind about supporting remote work for professors, even though a growing majority of the student body demands online, hybrid, and hyflex coursework. Many of them are parents or caretakers juggling multiple responsibilities. My bosses tried to schedule me for face-to-face classes, and then they told me to resign. They did this after I redesigned the entire curriculum for one program and wrote two free textbooks.

So I gave up my tenure and resigned.

One of my friends, a new mom, recently said she knows all about the growing risk of airborne disease in schools and daycares…