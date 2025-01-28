Unsplash/Pills on a Leaf

Things were already getting pretty bad.

Now the Trump administration has frozen the government and silenced public health as we head into another pandemic with no tools. As the World Health Organization warns, "we have arrived in the post-antibiotic era," and we face a future pandemic up to 20 times worse than Covid. That future pandemic could be avian flu, mpox, or something else. On top of that, Covid and other diseases spread all year long, with new variants always evading vaccines.

Five years ago, we looked to plants to protect us from pathogens because vaccines and treatments weren't coming anytime soon.

Well, here we are again.

Our vaccines and treatments are failing, and when they work they're often in short supply, or we can't get access to them. As we mask while demanding clean air and better medicine, it's time to revisit those plants and see what they can do. I’ve combined all my work on this topic into one super post that overviews the available researc…