Those of us who argue the pandemic isn’t over are invariably confronted with some version of “So does that mean we’re still in the 1918 flu pandemic?”

These people aren’t being as clever as they think.

The answer is yes.

Jeffrey Taubenberger was part of the team that isolated and sequenced the genome of the 1918 flu virus in the late 1990s. You could hardly find a more solid authority on flu. And this is what he has to say:

“We’re still living in what I would call the 1918 pandemic era 102 years later, and I don’t know how long it will last.”

Those who argued (and still argue) we need to “get covid to get it over” obviously don’t give a thought to basic viral disease dynamics. They also seem to miss the bit where flu isn’t over more than 100 years later.

They were so wrong. Laughably wrong. Think-about-it-for-2-seconds wrong. Blind to history, blind to biology. Full of hubris and arrogance. Dismissive of mass death. Herd immunity was folly from the moment we knew what we were dealing with.

J…