A long time ago, I had this friend. She moved.

One day, I went to see her. She drove me around. There was a problem. It would eventually end our friendship. When she drove, she didn't hold the steering wheel. She did everything else. She ate. She drank coffee. She made wild hand gestures. When the car started veering into another lane or off the road entirely, that's when she touched it barely enough to correct course. I thought I was going to die, and she thought my anxiety was hilarious. That's when I realized something. I'd never been in the passenger seat with her.

Over the months, I noticed something else.

She lived how she drove.

Now that's us.

You've heard about the bus driver shortage, and you've heard about the burning man. You've heard about the TikTok bans. You've heard that they want to make it legal to work in a bar if you're 14 years old.

Collectively, all this tells us something.

Nobody's driving the bus anymore.

There's not even a bus.

Let's start with something simple…