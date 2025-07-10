Unsplash

Talk to enough preppers, and you pick up on something. A lot of them think they know what’s coming and how to survive it.

They’ll tell you to get solar panels. They’ll tell you don’t get solar panels. They’ll tell you cities are going to become death traps. They’ll tell you cities aren’t going to become death traps. They’ll tell you to store food. They’ll tell you don’t store food. They’ll tell you to learn how to grow your own vegetables. They’ll tell you don’t bother growing your own vegetables unless you own guns. They’ll tell you don’t bother buying guns because it’ll attract violence. They’ll tell you to hide in a cave or a bunker. They’ll tell you to hide in plain sight.

They don’t know.

We’re all making our best educated guesses about what’s in store for humanity over the next 20 years. We honestly have no idea.

We know it won’t be good.

That’s it.

We know grids will fail, but we don’t know exactly when. We know supply chains will fall apart, but we don’t know exactly how. We…