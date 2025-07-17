Unsplash

Here’s one thing we can all probably agree on:

We live on the grid.

If you’re sitting here reading this, you have a phone or a computer. You have electricity. You might even have running water and AC. Most of us do. We probably have a backup plan in case all of that goes down, but we’re still here enjoying these modern conveniences while they last.

Of course, the grid hasn’t always been here. When my dad was growing up, the grid was still a relatively new thing. Outhouses were still pretty common. Patrick Stewart? He grew up without indoor plumbing.

His family shared bathwater.

Millions of us are bracing for what’s coming at the end of this decade and beyond. We’re also dealing with what’s already here. The deadly heat waves. The storms. The floods. The shortages. The collapse of our warning systems. The death of disaster recovery agencies. The people who collect our tax money are collectively giving us the finger. They don’t want us to have vaccines. They don’t want us to have pub…