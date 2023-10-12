We've got a few more posts up.

They hit hard. They're relevant. They're personal. They're the kind of stories that deserve attention. There's a theme here, and it's how a rigged system now tries to place all the responsibility of collapse on us as individuals.

Even the help we get comes at a cost.

Here's the roundup:

Tony Dunn writes about the insurance nightmare that climate survivors face after losing their homes. He lived it.

Nate Bear provides an insider's perspective on the special interests that run our news media. Like politics, it's pay to play.

TACT explores the ulterior motives behind those free Covid tests.

I've got a post on the agenda that works against vaccines for children. It examines the cost of using adolescents as political tools while refusing to protect them. They're using our children against us.