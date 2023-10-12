New Stories (and Writers) on OK Doomer
We've got a few more posts up.
They hit hard. They're relevant. They're personal. They're the kind of stories that deserve attention. There's a theme here, and it's how a rigged system now tries to place all the responsibility of collapse on us as individuals.
Even the help we get comes at a cost.
Here's the roundup:
Tony Dunn writes about the insurance nightmare that climate survivors face after losing their homes. He lived it.
The System Isn’t Designed to Help You
Nate Bear provides an insider's perspective on the special interests that run our news media. Like politics, it's pay to play.
Covid Silence and How The Media Works
TACT explores the ulterior motives behind those free Covid tests.
The Illusion of “Free” COVID Tests: A Deeper Dive Exposing Hidden Agendas
I've got a post on the agenda that works against vaccines for children. It examines the cost of using adolescents as political tools while refusing to protect them. They're using our children against us.
The Lie That’s Des…