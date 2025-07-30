It often feels like nobody cares about getting sick anymore.

Until they get sick.

We still care. Of course, Covid has become but one of several pathogens we guard against as conspiracy theorists dismantle public health and tell everyone around us that getting sick, even with measles, could be good for you. Last year, I wrote up a few posts about treatment alternatives, not because I reject conventional medicine, but because we’re increasingly losing access to it. My family doesn’t qualify for Paxlovid, and now we probably won’t even get booster shots.

Plus, it won’t be long before school starts.

Almost two weeks ago, my daughter came down with Covid. We tried our plan, and I feel safe enough to report the results. She has recovered, and we’re not seeing any signs of Long Covid. (We’ll keep a lookout, because it can show up later). Meanwhile, neither my spouse nor I ever tested positive or felt sick. We used several different kinds of tests, including molecular ones, with accuracy …