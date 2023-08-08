Here we go again…

Right now, I’m reading yet another article that claims young activists are out buying $5 lattes and $14 cocktails. Who are these people? I don’t know any. I live in a midsize town in flyover country. My idea of a luxury meal is a microwave dinner. Anyway, the article goes on to blame young people for their problems, while insisting we’re not entitled to anything, regardless of how hard we work or how much we save.

It even blames us for inflation.

Finally, it tells us to give up on ever trying to change the system. It tells us to abandon the vast majority of our social, political, and environmental causes. It describes our efforts as futile.

Instead, we should hustle.

Yes, hustle as wildfire smoke blankets a third of the country and we spend an entire summer under air quality alerts. Hustle as heat domes kill essential workers by the dozen and state governments refuse mandatory water breaks. Hustle as the Supreme Court strips away your rights and protections, one by o…