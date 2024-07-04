Reuters

Masks are more popular than Joe Biden.

For the last two years, fad liberals have called masks "political suicide." They've insisted that anything having to do with mandating masks, encouraging masks, or even wearing masks in public would hurt their poll numbers and tank their chances at winning in 2024. Bloggers said we had to drop mask mandates to alleviate "mask fatigue" and save them for when the public "really needed" them, and then they never mentioned them again. It's worth pointing out a few ironies. For starters, more Americans now believe in the pandemic itself than they do in Biden's chances of winning.

Leaked memos now reveal that Democrats did intentionally mislead the public about matters of public health, simply in order to present the illusion of defeating Covid so they could claim "victory."

Well, they were wrong.

Ignoring Covid will go down as one of the single greatest, though unacknowledged mistakes a president has ever made. The silence on everything from masks …