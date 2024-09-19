Unsplash

There's no question any more, if there ever was.

It's getting worse.

We're living through the future we were warned about. Last year was the hottest year on record, and this year is hotter than last year. In the early 2020s, it looked like fossil fuel use and carbon emissions would peak soon. That's what we were promised. Unfortunately, global warfare and corporate obsessions with artificial intelligence have accelerated both. Air travel has continued to intensify as the affluent become preoccupied with bucket list vacations. Politicians cling to their reputations as climate warriors even as they greenlight new fossil fuel projects and abandon old pledges to halt consumption. The only real debate is whether we call the Paris Agreement a failure now, or wait ten more years and then call it a failure.

As one climate scientist wrote recently, "looking back in 10 years... to see what the trend was in the mid-2020s is less useful than developing an understanding of what is happening i…