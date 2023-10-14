The words finally came to me last night:

It's too late.

If you look at the news, you can see what's happening. Israel has decided to end Gaza. They're going to bomb it to dust. That might sound like hyperbole, but that's what Gazans are living through. The entire world oscillates between outrage and dread. They're desperate for someone to blame. That's a human thing. There has to be a group or a god responsible for the suffering.

This war comes at the worst time. It comes after a cascade of tragedies and disasters. It comes in the middle of war with Russia and a looming war with China. It comes after the hottest summer in human history. We're told to be optimistic, but it feels like civilization is descending into violence and fascism as we deplete the planet's remaining resources. This is yet another war we can't afford, and yet another we could've avoided.

Western countries have engineered this, and trying to project our anger at Israelis or Palestinians misses the point.

We can …