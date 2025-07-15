According to FEMA, you’re supposed to store at least two weeks of nonperishable food for every person in your house, in case of emergencies.

I’m not sure what kind of living situation FEMA envisions for 80 percent of humanity, but my marriage started out in a studio apartment. We were thrilled to have a stackable washer-dryer in a utility closet. It was a first for us, after spending our 20s using this thing called a laundromat.

Storing two weeks of extra food?

Storing 50 gallons of water?

It wasn’t happening.

On the plus side, we lived right next to a gas station, and I’m pretty sure it was open 24 hours. You could walk down there and get a big gulp anytime you wanted. That was our disaster survival plan, big gulps.

We felt ready for anything.

Back then, if someone had told me to start prepping for disasters, pandemics, and supply chain disruptions, I would’ve laughed in their face. I was a tenure-track professor specializing in adult literacy, ESL, and “rem…