One of my in-laws tested positive for Covid a few days ago, right as we were traveling. Since then our daughter tested positive. I thought I fought off an infection, but it swung back around yesterday and had me using everything in my arsenal to keep my throat from swelling shut.

That arsenal includes some things from this list, plus vitamins C, B, D, Zinc, echinacea, elderberry, and the spays discussed here. I'm going to take some melatonin later tonight.

Fortunately, my throat turned around and we wound up not needing urgent care. Out of all the things that helped the most, it was regular dousing with Xylitol mouth spray and then some CPC mouthwash once the dryness and swelling went down. I elevated myself while resting to help with drainage. If things had gotten much worse, I would've dragged myself to the urgent care and endured everything that comes with those visits.

Now I'm just resting.

It's strange, because this round of Covid comes with no fever at all, just some fatigue an…