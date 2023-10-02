Most people think social collapse happens fast.

They've seen too many movies.

No, it's slow.

The world can't produce enough diesel anymore. We can barely produce enough fossil fuels in general. We still rely on oil for pretty much everything. We need it for fertilizer. We need it to run supply chains. We need it to extract the raw resources for our solar panels and windmills.

Without it, we're screwed.

People seem to be living in a general state of dread and anxiety, with fake smiles plastered over everything they say and do. It's not because they're planning for the worst. It's because they still don't know how bad it's going to get or how fast. Nobody will give them a straight answer.

Well, here it is:

You don't need to worry about an overnight collapse. There's plenty of warning signs, all around us. Look at what happened this year. Wildfire smoke filled our cities, and then our cities flooded. In New York, water was gushing from walls and ceilings. Sewers backed up into people'…